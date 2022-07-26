Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures

Spielberg co-wrote the coming-of-age story — about a young man and a shattering family secret.
The Mumbai Police on Tuesday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over his nude pictures on social media, an official said.
A Mumbai-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) had approached the Chembur police with a complaint against the actor.
Based on it, the police registered the FIR against Singh under various Indian Penal Code Sections like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, an official from the Chembur police station said.
An office-bearer of the NGO had alleged that the actor hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs, police earlier said.
Ranveer Singh, a recipient of several awards, is known for his roles in films like "Bajirao Mastani", "Padmaavat" and "Gully Boy".
