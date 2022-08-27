Mohanlal to star in new multilingual movie 'Vrushabha'

Endearingly called Chackochan, the South actor also spoke candidly about his career and legacy in the industry.
Malayalam movie star Mohanlal will be headlining "Vrushabha", an upcoming multilingual film.
Dubbed a "high-octane father-son drama", the film will be shot in Malayalam and Telugu, and dubbed in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi, according to reports.
Nanda Kishore will direct the film, which, as per the plot description, revolves around the conflict between love and revenge.
The project is scheduled to go on floors in May 2023.
Mohanlal, the star of hit Malayalam movies such as Rajavinte Makan, Iruvar and Drishyam, will play the role of a father in the movie.
The makers are planning to cast a "big Telugu star" for the role of Mohanlal's son in the movie.
Mohanlal, 62, said he made the decision to sign on for the project after hearing the film's script.
"It's a riveting father-son high energy drama which spans across lifetimes. I am impressed with Nanda Kishore's vision," he added.
Director Kishore said, "At the heart of every good film are characters which connect with you and stay with you for years after ever you have seen the film. I have been writing 'Vrushabha' for the last five years. It's a dream come true to work with Mohanlal Sir, and I am excited to take the movie to the floors."
Endearingly called Chackochan, the South actor also spoke candidly about his career and legacy in the industry.
