'Merry Christmas': Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif announces new project

The actor stars as former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev in the film.
Movies3 weeks ago
It's a merry Christmas for Katrina Kaif. The actress, who got married earlier this month to Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan, announced on Christmas Day that she is back in action.
“New Beginnings 💛,” she said on her Instagram page. “BACK ON SET 🎥 with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! 🎄. I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honor to be directed by him. . Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox.”
After returning to Mumbai from Rajasthan, Katrina and Vicky moved to their new home in Juhu. She had shared a picture of the new, sea-facing home near the popular beach.
Katrina will now be busy with the shooting of Merry Christmas, which will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, the Tamil actor, who has starred in over 50 films. The film is being directed by Sriram Raghavan.
The film will be shot mostly in Mumbai and Pune. Shooting of the film got delayed because of the continuing Covid crisis.
The actor stars as former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev in the film.
Movies3 weeks ago
Cast and crew were all praise for the city and shooting locales.
Movies3 weeks ago
The young actors discussed working with Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, and taking on some iconic roles.
Movies1 month ago
She talks about teaming up with Saif Ali Khan, shooting in Abu Dhabi, and completing 25 years in the industry.
Movies1 month ago
Parallels between her own public life and that of Princess Diana spurs the movie
Movies1 month ago
Rumoured beau Tiger Shroff left a comment of praise.
Movies1 month ago
He attended the ceremony with his mother, Hiroo Johar.
Movies1 month ago
It's unfair that actresses come with an 'expiry' date.
Movies1 month ago