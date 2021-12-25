'Merry Christmas': Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif announces new project

She is teaming up with actor Vijay Sethupathi and director Sriram Raghavan

Instagram

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 25 Dec 2021, 10:30 AM

It's a merry Christmas for Katrina Kaif. The actress, who got married earlier this month to Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan, announced on Christmas Day that she is back in action.

“New Beginnings 💛,” she said on her Instagram page. “BACK ON SET 🎥 with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! 🎄. I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honor to be directed by him. . Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox.”

After returning to Mumbai from Rajasthan, Katrina and Vicky moved to their new home in Juhu. She had shared a picture of the new, sea-facing home near the popular beach.

Katrina will now be busy with the shooting of Merry Christmas, which will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, the Tamil actor, who has starred in over 50 films. The film is being directed by Sriram Raghavan.

The film will be shot mostly in Mumbai and Pune. Shooting of the film got delayed because of the continuing Covid crisis.