'Laal Singh Chaddha' producers unveil video of the making of Naga Chaitanya's character

'Laal Singh Chaddha' marks the south actor's big Bollywood debut.

By ANI Published: Sat 30 Jul 2022, 12:52 PM Last updated: Sat 30 Jul 2022, 1:03 PM

The makers of the upcoming family entertainer film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', on Friday, unveiled the making video of South actor Naga Chaitanya's character Balaraju.

Taking to Instagram and Twitter, production house Aamir Khan productions shared the video, which they captioned, "A best friend that everyone would love to have! Meet Balaraju from Bodipalem, a loving and innocent friend of Laal...Take a look at Chaitanya Akkineni's adorable and heartfelt journey as Bala #LaalSinghChaddha releasing in theatres worldwide on 11th August."

In the making video, the 'Premam' actor could be seen with actor Aamir Khan in his different looks, as he shared his experience of working with 'Mr Perfectionist'. He also some light on how he prepared for this character.

Apart from Chaitanya and Aamir, the film also casts Kareena Kapoor Khan in a prominent role.

Soon after the makers unveiled the video, fans flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons.

"Masterpiece on the way..," a fan commented.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump', which is all set to hit theatres on August 11, 2022.

Aamir's film will clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' at the box office. (ANI)