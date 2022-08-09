'Laal Singh Chaddha' director reacts to claims of trolls being hired to create buzz

Actress talks about the pressures that come with having a success-streak and her upcoming dark comedy Darlings, which shines light on the grim realities of domestic abuse
Filmmaker Advait Chandan, who has directed Aamir Khan's latest movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha', on Monday hit back at those claiming that paid trolls had been hired to create a controversy around the film.
Aamir Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been embroiled in controversies ever since its trailer was released.
After facing a boycott trend on Twitter, new reports surfaced online that alleged the trolls were "paid" to create buzz around the film.
Reacting to such allegations, filmmaker Chandan took to Instagram and uploaded a note -- packing a sharp sarcastic punch against those casting aspersions.
"I am told there are people being paid to troll Aamir Sir. This is deeply upsetting to hear and it's outright unfair. Why have I been trolling him for free?" He added the hashtag #PayEveryTroll.
"That Boycott Bollywood... Boycott Aamir Khan... Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha... I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn't like India... In their hearts, they believe that... And that's quite untrue. I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it's not the case so please don't boycott my films, please watch my films," Aamir told Mumbai media recently.
The film is scheduled to release on September 28.
'My Mother's Wedding' is actress Kristin Scott Thomas' directorial debut.
Film makers express concern for fans gathered at the event
The 29-year-old actor said she hasn’t had the time to “process” the milestones her life is crossing
'Laal Singh Chaddha' marks the south actor's big Bollywood debut.
At 74 the Native American actor is spreading his wings