'Laal Singh Chaddha' director reacts to claims of trolls being hired to create buzz

The film faces a 'boycott' trend on social media ahead of its release on August 11.

By ANI Published: Tue 9 Aug 2022, 11:02 AM Last updated: Tue 9 Aug 2022, 11:04 AM

Filmmaker Advait Chandan, who has directed Aamir Khan's latest movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha', on Monday hit back at those claiming that paid trolls had been hired to create a controversy around the film.

Aamir Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been embroiled in controversies ever since its trailer was released.

After facing a boycott trend on Twitter, new reports surfaced online that alleged the trolls were "paid" to create buzz around the film.

Reacting to such allegations, filmmaker Chandan took to Instagram and uploaded a note -- packing a sharp sarcastic punch against those casting aspersions.

"I am told there are people being paid to troll Aamir Sir. This is deeply upsetting to hear and it's outright unfair. Why have I been trolling him for free?" He added the hashtag #PayEveryTroll.

"That Boycott Bollywood... Boycott Aamir Khan... Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha... I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn't like India... In their hearts, they believe that... And that's quite untrue. I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it's not the case so please don't boycott my films, please watch my films," Aamir told Mumbai media recently.