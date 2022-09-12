Kangana Ranaut, Tovino Thomas among top winners at South Indian International Movie Awards

On Day Two of SIIMA, actors from Tamil and Malayalam cinema were honoured

By CT Desk Published: Mon 12 Sep 2022, 12:01 PM Last updated: Mon 12 Sep 2022, 12:05 PM

The 2022 edition of South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) which kicked off on September 10 in Bengaluru, was a star-studded event showcasing performances by Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda and Allu Arjun.

On Day Two of SIIMA, actors from Tamil and Malayalam cinema were honoured through a series of awards. Kangana Ranaut, Sivakarthikeyan, Simbu, Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi picked up top acting honours.

Kangana won Best Actress in a Leading Role (Tamil) for Thalaivii, while Best Actor (Tamil) went to to Sivakarthikeyan for his noteworthy performance in Doctor.

Tovino Thomas’ role in Minnal Murali won him Best Actor (Malayalam), while Aishwarya Lekshmi picked up Best Actress (Malayalam) for Kaanekaane.