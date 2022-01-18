Indian actor Dhanush announces separation with wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth

The couple announces the news on social media after '18 years of togetherness'

Dhanush. — KT file

Popular Tamil actor Dhanush on Monday announced separation with his wife and director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.

The actor, whose Hindi movie Atrangi Re was released three weeks ago, shared the news on Twitter.

He wrote: "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting... Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better.

“Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya!”

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, shared the tweet on her Instagram account and wrote: “No caption needed…only your understanding n your love necessary!”

The couple got married in 2004 and have two sons, Yatra and Linga.

Aishwaryaa entered the Tamil movie industry as a director with romantic thriller ‘3’ in 2011, casting her husband in the lead role. The movie’s song ‘Why this Kolaveri’ became viral around the world.

Dhanush, a national award winner, acted with Amitabh Bachchan in Shamitabh and Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan were his co-stars in Atrangi Re.