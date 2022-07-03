Hollywood: Will this actor be the next 'Wolverine'?

A legend in his own right, the actor also shared his take on the metaverse and more, on a trip to Dubai
Movies1 month ago
Rocketman star Taron Egerton has revealed that he has met Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige and other executives to discuss the possibility of starring in the role of Wolverine, a fan-favourite character previously essayed by Hugh Jackman.
In an interview with The New York Times, Egerton said if given an opportunity he would be more than happy to pick up the baton from Jackman and play the character central to the X-Men and Avengers franchises.
“I don’t think it would be wrong to say that. I’d be excited but I’d be apprehensive as well, because Hugh is so associated with the role that I’d wonder if it’d be very difficult for someone else to do it. But hopefully if it does come around, they’ll give me a shot,” the actor said.
Jackman played James “Logan” Howlett/ Wolverine in seven X-Men movies between 2000 and 2017.
Egerton will next be seen in Apple TV+ drama Black Bird.
A legend in his own right, the actor also shared his take on the metaverse and more, on a trip to Dubai
Movies1 month ago
The historical film also stars Akshay Kumar.
Movies1 month ago
Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley stars in the film that grapples with toxic masculinity and all its forms throughout history within a folk horror construct
Movies1 month ago
It was glamour and talent all the way at the annual extravaganza.
Movies1 month ago
The actress stars in David Cronenberg's new 'body horror' thriller.
Movies1 month ago
They talk about why the Anubhav Sinha film that focuses on India’s North East region, is important in any era.
Movies1 month ago
By the people behind the highly anticipated sequel to the 1986 blockbuster aviation film starring Tom Cruise.
Movies1 month ago
Filmmaker Robert Eggers teams up with Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicole Kidman to create an authentic Viking movie
Movies1 month ago