Guess which Bollywood film Priyanka Chopra missed out on

This was when she got busy with 'Krrish' and 'Don'.

Photo/AFP

by Nithin Belle Published: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 2:41 PM

Fifteen years ago, months after she shot to prominence in Bollywood with her roles in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Aitraaz, Priyanka Chopra got busy with two other films, which later became hits: Krrish and Don. However, she missed out on the opportunity of being cast in J.P. Dutta’s Umrao Jaan, based on the Urdu novel.

Dutta was keen on featuring Priyanka in the role of Amiran, which was performed by Rekha in Muzaffar Ali’s 1981 hit, Umrao Jaan. But Priyanka, busy with other roles, couldn’t accept it and Dutta selected another great actor, Aishwarya, who he met in London. “When she showed an interest, I saw Ash as another ideal choice for Umrao Jaan’s role,” recalled Dutta in an interview with an agency. “She has the grace. I can see her as Umrao because Ash is also a proficient dancer.”

Of course, Priyanka said she regretted not being in the film, but “I can’t brood over what did not happen.” Umrao Jaan (2006) featured Abhishek Bachchan (a year later, Aishwarya and Abhishek got married), Suniel Shetty and Shabana Azmi. Incidentally, Saif Ali Khan was selected for Nawab Sultan’s role, but he was busy; Abhishek was then chosen.

Another actor who missed a role in the film was Arshad Warsi, who opted for Lage Raho Munna Bhai, another great hit.

The classic Urdu novel, Umrao Jan Ada was written by Mirza Hadi Ruswa in 1905.