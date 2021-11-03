Guess which Bollywood film Priyanka Chopra missed out on

The Bollywood star spoke with City Times about the unconventional sports drama releasing October 15 on ZEE5 Global.
Movies2 weeks ago
Fifteen years ago, months after she shot to prominence in Bollywood with her roles in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Aitraaz, Priyanka Chopra got busy with two other films, which later became hits: Krrish and Don. However, she missed out on the opportunity of being cast in J.P. Dutta’s Umrao Jaan, based on the Urdu novel.
Dutta was keen on featuring Priyanka in the role of Amiran, which was performed by Rekha in Muzaffar Ali’s 1981 hit, Umrao Jaan. But Priyanka, busy with other roles, couldn’t accept it and Dutta selected another great actor, Aishwarya, who he met in London. “When she showed an interest, I saw Ash as another ideal choice for Umrao Jaan’s role,” recalled Dutta in an interview with an agency. “She has the grace. I can see her as Umrao because Ash is also a proficient dancer.”
Of course, Priyanka said she regretted not being in the film, but “I can’t brood over what did not happen.” Umrao Jaan (2006) featured Abhishek Bachchan (a year later, Aishwarya and Abhishek got married), Suniel Shetty and Shabana Azmi. Incidentally, Saif Ali Khan was selected for Nawab Sultan’s role, but he was busy; Abhishek was then chosen.
Another actor who missed a role in the film was Arshad Warsi, who opted for Lage Raho Munna Bhai, another great hit.
The classic Urdu novel, Umrao Jan Ada was written by Mirza Hadi Ruswa in 1905.
The Bollywood star spoke with City Times about the unconventional sports drama releasing October 15 on ZEE5 Global.
Movies2 weeks ago
The wife of Anupam Kher, she has been active on social media through her illness.
Movies3 weeks ago
The actress, who caught the public imagination as Raji in web series 'The Family Man Season 2', fits into that mould.
Movies3 weeks ago
Lynch is the first Black woman to play a 00 agent in the six decades of James Bond movies.
Movies3 weeks ago
Actor shares how he felt he was the wrong choice for Bond as he bids farewell to the superspy with 'No Time to Die'.
Movies4 weeks ago
It’s one of the most fun and heartwarming films I’ve seen in a while.
Movies4 weeks ago
'No Time to Die' leaves you curious about the next Bond.
Movies4 weeks ago
The film has been adapted from the book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ by Hussain Zaidi
Movies1 month ago