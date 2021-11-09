Filmmaker Karan Johar 'honoured' to receive Padma Shri award

He attended the ceremony with his mother, Hiroo Johar.

India's President Ram Nath Kovind presents the Padma Shri award to Karan Johar for Art, in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo/ANI)

by Nithin Belle Published: Tue 9 Nov 2021, 2:55 PM Last updated: Tue 9 Nov 2021, 4:08 PM

Karan Johar, who got India’s fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri, from President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday in New Delhi, is over-awed by the “truly memorable moment in my life.”

“Today felt surreal! I am honoured and humbled that the prestigious Padma Shri Award was bestowed on me,” he said on Instagram. “I feel extremely fortunate to receive it from the hands of our honourable President Shri Ram Nath Kovind. This is a momumental day for me, my mother, my kids and my company, and will forever be etched in my memory. Thank you so much for all your wishes and the abundance of love!”

He also posted a photograph of his along with his mother, Hiroo Johar. “A truly memorable moment in my life,” he wrote. “I knew I would have made my father so proud and was so happy to have my mom there by my side…. My babies asked me "dada you won a medal?" and I replied “yes I did I hope you do too one day!!" The #padmashri … Humbled and honoured.”

Presenting the award to Karan, the President’s office tweeted: “He is an acclaimed director and producer at the helm of Dharma Productions. He is acknowledged for his contribution to mainstream entertainment through his films.”

Fans, friends and fellow members of the film industry flooded the post with likes and comments.

“Bravo, Karan,” Ranveer Singh wrote. “Congratulations,” Madhuri Dixit commented. “Congratulations sir. so well deserved,” Tiger Shroff added.

Varun Dhawan also took to his Instagram handle to congratulate his debut film ‘Student of the Year’ director. Taking to his Instagram Story, Varun posted a picture of Karan from the ceremony and added, “Congratulations @karanjohar on this momentous achievement.” (With inputs from ANI)