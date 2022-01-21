Emmy-winning actor Louie Anderson dies at 68

The Bollywood actor is back on screen with an inspirational sports drama this weekend.
Louie Anderson, a three-time Emmy Award winner, comedian and game show host, died on Friday morning after a battle with cancer, his publicist told Deadline. He was 68.
The star of the comedy series “Baskets” died in Las Vegas, where he was admitted into a hospital earlier this week for treatment of diffuse large B cell lymphoma, publicist Glenn Schwartz told the entertainment publication.
Anderson was nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy Series, winning one in 2016 for his role as Christine Baskets on the FX series.
He also won two Daytime Emmys for outstanding performer in an animated programme for “Life with Louie,” a programme that aired on Fox in 1997 and 1998.
The Saint Paul, Minnesota, native was a counsellor to troubled children before he got his start in comedy when he won first place in the Midwest Comedy Competition in 1981, according to Deadline.
Anderson was in Eddie Murphy’s 1988 hit movie “Coming to America.” He also hosted “Family Feud” from 1999 to 2002 and starred in several situation comedies over the last two decades.
Anderson wrote several books, including “Goodbye Jumbo ... Hello Cruel World,” a self-help book for people struggling with self-esteem issues.
The Bollywood actor is back on screen with an inspirational sports drama this weekend.
