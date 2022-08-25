Dulquer Salmaan's Bollywood film 'Chup: Revenge of the Artist' gets release date

The Pan-Indian movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran
Chup: Revenge of the Artist, a romantic thriller written and directed by R Balki, is set to be released on September 23, the makers said Thursday.
Billed as an homage to master filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 classic Kaagaz Ke Phool, the upcoming film stars Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Deol and Pooja Bhatt.
For Balki, Chup is a special film for more than one reason.
"... it marks the official debut of Amitabh Bachchan as a music composer. Amitji saw Chup and played an instinctive original melody on his piano as he relived the film. It was his way of expressing his feelings for the film, paying a tribute. This composition, his gift to the film, will be the end title track of Chup. I don't think there can be an artist whose sensitivity can beat Bachchan's and Chup has his touch," the filmmaker said in a statement.
The screenplay and dialogues are co-written by Balki.
