Timelapse film Awaken partly shot in Dubai now available to view in UAE

'Awaken', produced by local company Dubai Film, is now on Apple TV.

By CT Desk Published: Thu 13 Jan 2022, 1:49 PM Last updated: Thu 13 Jan 2022, 1:56 PM

Internationally acclaimed pioneering timelapse movie Awaken backed by production company Dubai Film is now available on Apple TV in UAE and the Middle East.

Awaken, which was previously released in the United States and Europe on Apple TV, explores humanity’s relationship with technology and the natural world. Shot entirely in 4K over five years in more than 30 countries including Dubai, the film pioneers state-of-the-art timelapse, slow motion, underwater, and aerial cinematography techniques to give audiences new eyes with which to see our world.

Awaken is narrated by American actress and singer, Liv Tyler.

Fundamental to the film’s extraordinary cinematography is the Director of Awaken, Tom Lowe, who has pioneered cutting-edge timelapse photography techniques and was previously named Astronomy Photographer of the Year by the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, London. He also supports the design of the next generation of motion-control robotics and is currently developing a new film franchise.

Commenting on the movie, Tom Lowe said, “One of our early goals for Awaken was to make a film that could compete visually, on a spectacle level, against blockbusters like Avengers or Star Wars, but to shoot everything “in camera”, with no visual effects or compositing. Awaken is an exploration of the Earth, a celebration of Existence, and an Ode to the Cosmos.”

To achieve this vision, Lowe worked closely with Dubai Film, a Shamal portfolio company, to conceive and build several pieces of custom-made camera equipment and bespoke robotics systems, creating entirely new categories of filming techniques.

Omar Obaid Eisa, General Manager, Dubai Film said, “Dubai Film is one of the largest production companies in the Middle East and since our launch in 2012, we have won multiple awards in the fields of photography and production. Awaken is a mesmerizing and deeply thought-provoking production that captures the spirit of the natural world in all its forms.”