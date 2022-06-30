Dubai: Drone show launches Malayalam movie in UAE first

The historical film also stars Akshay Kumar.
A colourful display of drones in the evening sky of Dubai launched the Malayalam movie Kaduva, the first time a film has done so in the UAE.
The movie's cast and crew, including Malayalam superstar Prithviraj, Samyuktha Menon, Vivek Oberoi and Listin Stephen also attended the show.
The show first displayed the logos of the movie's UAE-based distributor Phars Films and the production houses behind it, Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames. Drone formations then created an outline of the lead actor Prithviraj and the film's name in English and Malayalam.
"I must commend the skill and precision of Dubai Police," said Prithviraj after the display. "The entire show has been put up with such accuracy that I am in awe of them. We work with drones quite a lot in movies, so we know exactly how difficult it is to control a done."
Kaduva is helmed by ace Malayalam director Shaji Kailas, who is returning to directing Malayalam movies after almost a decade.
The film is jointly produced by actor Prithviraj's eponymous production house and Listin Stephen's Magic Frames, whose first movie Traffic ushered in a new film-making style to the Malayalam movie industry.
Set in the 1990s, Kaduva revolves around Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan, an influential rubber planter and his rivalry with a local police officer.
Prithviraj said he was attracted to the movie's script because it has been a while since Malayalam cinema had seen a good mass action thriller.
Vivek Oberoi, known for his work in Bollywood, said he loved working in a Malayalam movie for the opportunity to play a nuanced and layered character.
Meanwhile, lead actress Samyuktha Menon said she thoroughly enjoyed working with the two lead actors.
The film's launch was delayed by a week after it ran into censorship issues following legal hassles. Multiple litigations have been filed against Kaduva in Kerala courts since its inception, with many claiming the story is based on their lives.
