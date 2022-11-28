'Dirty Dancing' star Jennifer Grey reveals new deets about sequel

Says other cast memembers from original will make it to the new film

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Jennifer Grey visits the SiriusXM Studios on May 04, 2022 in New York City. Cindy Ord/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

By ANI Published: Mon 28 Nov 2022, 3:38 PM

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey recently threw some light on new details about the highly-anticipated sequel of the romantic drama dance film.

According to Fox News, a USA-based news outlet, the 62-year-old actress told Extra that audiences will see her reprise her role as Frances "Baby Houseman, adding she'll be "quite a few years older."

"You will see other characters that are from the original," Grey revealed.

The Dancing with the Stars champion continued, "It's tricky but also exciting."

As per a report by Fox News, Grey confirmed that the new movie's original setting, the fictitious Kellerman's resort in the Catskill Mountains, would remain the same.

"You can count on it being at Kellerman's, returning to Kellerman's," she said in a report by Fox News.

According to what Grey informed the media outlet, the movie's filming will start in the spring.

Baby, a young woman who vacations with her family at Kellerman's in the summer of 1963, was the focus of the first movie. Baby develops a romantic relationship with dancing teacher Johnny Castle while she is staying at the resort (the late Patrick Swayze).

The film received critical acclaim and quickly became a commercial success. In addition, the song (I've Had) The Time of My Life won the Academy Award and the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song. Grey and Swayze received Golden Globe nominations for their roles.

Dirty Dancing has established itself as a cultural phenomenon and timeless classic in the 35 years after its initial release. A 2004 prequel titled Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, a 2017 made-for-TV film, a stage performance, and a FOX reality TV dance competition series were all inspired by its success.

Lionsgate announced that a sequel was in the works in August 2020, with Grey committed to star in and produce. According to Deadline, the company signed filmmaker Jonathan Levine (Long Shot, Warm Bodies) in May 2022 to head the film, which is also known as Dirty Dancing.

The sequel will be released on February 9, 2024, according to a June announcement by Lionsgate. ANI