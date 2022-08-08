Dhanush aka The Lone Wolf to return in 'The Gray Man' sequel

Actor made announcement on his social media

By CT Desk Published: Mon 8 Aug 2022, 12:26 PM

Following the release of The Gray Man and the announcement of its sequel, our sexy Tamil friend Dhanush teased his fans with a voice note mentioning that he will be a part of this blockbuster action film.

In an Instagram post, Dhanush in his Lone Wolf character said, “Six, this is Lone Wolf, I hear we are both looking for the same man. I want to offer you some advice. Stop looking, you are wasting your time. Because if I find him first, there will be nothing left for you to look for and if you find him first, then I will find you. Nothing personal.”

The Gray Man, directed by the renowned American director duo Russo Brothers, topped the Netflix charts and was trending at #1 in 93 countries since it’s launch on July 22 across the globe and has been watched for 96 .47 million hours till date.

The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by psychopathic adversary Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back.

Dhanush’s announcement comes even as the makers had teased the possibility of a stand alone movie with his character during the promotions of The Gray Man in India - a huge audience for the action thriller. Later on they went to make a formal announcement about the sequel post the release of the first one.

Talking about the development of the sequel, Joe and Anthony Russo shared, “The audience reaction to The Gray Man has been nothing short of phenomenal. We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm that fans across the world have had for this film. With so many amazing characters in the movie, we had always intended for the Gray Man to be part of an expanded universe, and we are thrilled that Netflix is announcing a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second script that we’re excited to talk about soon.”

While the movie has been heavily touted as a top grosser for Netflix, critics have given the film a mixed response so far.