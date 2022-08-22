Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan in Chennai to shoot for 'Jawan'

Deepika will reportedly be shooting for a cameo in Shah Rukh's film.

Published: Mon 22 Aug 2022

If reports are to be believed, actress Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanathara-starrer Jawan.

On Sunday, Shah Rukh was spotted with Deepika and Jawan director Atlee in Chennai.

Several images and videos have surfaced online in which the duo can be seen getting off the bus at Chennai airport, leaving fans excited.

"Is Deepika also a part of Jawan?" a netizen commented.

"Woah..another movie together," another one wrote.

Apart from Jawan, Deepika and Shah Rukh will also be seen in Pathaan, releasing on January 25, 2023.

Pathaan marks the fourth on-screen collaboration of Deepika and Shah Rukh after Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Chennai Express. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Director Siddharth Anand spoke about Deepika's role in Pathaan. He said, "I have worked with her very early in her career and have seen her evolve over the years into a completely different and hungry actor. The first look of Deepika Padukone in Pathaan hints at her magnetic aura that people will be a witness to."

"Deepika is a rare actor with a pan-Indian appeal like no other and having her in a film, looking the way she is, is a huge USP. We wanted to cast someone who has an appeal across gender and age and there is no bigger star in India today than Deepika Padukone. We can't wait to unveil her character in the film when it releases only on the big screen on Jan 25th, 2023," Anand added.

John Abraham is also a part of Pathaan.