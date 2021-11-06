Cricketer and Bollywood star go Insta-official

K.L. Rahul and Athiya Shetty feature in a birthday post for the latter.

Photo/Instagram

by Nithin Belle Published: Sat 6 Nov 2021, 3:21 PM

Rumours have been rife for long about the relationship between Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer K.L. Rahul. But finally, Rahul appears to have confirmed the speculation by posting pictures of him with Athiya, daughter of Bollywood star Suniel Shetty.

“Happy birthday my ❤️@athiyashetty,” he wrote on Instagram, along with two photographs of theirs, one in black and white. The two have been seen together both in India and abroad. Friends, both in Bollywood and in cricket have also been sharing photographs of the two youngsters.

Also wishing Athiya on her birthday was Suniel Shetty. “Wishing you a very very happy birthday TIA my heart, my soul, my world, my life, my smile, my friend, my love, my belief, my blessing, my strength, my weakness, my sunshine (mixed with a little HURRICANE 😜),” he said on Instagram.