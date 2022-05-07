Bollywood's Farhan Akhtar to appear in MCU series 'Ms. Marvel'

The show's protagonist Kamala Khan is the comic giant's first Muslim superhero

By ANI Published: Sat 7 May 2022, 11:11 AM Last updated: Sat 7 May 2022, 11:16 AM

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is confirmed to feature in the new MCU series 'Ms. Marvel'.

Details regarding Akhtar's character are under wraps, though it is touted he will have a guest-starring role, Deadline reported. However, he is yet to post anything about it on social media.

'Ms. Marvel' is one of the most highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. It introduces Iman Vellani as the titualr character Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a superhero mega-fan with an oversized imagination - particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel.

Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah and Zenobia Shroff are also a part of 'Ms. Marvel', which is set to premiere on June 8.