Bollywood: Sonakshi Sinha plays the lead in her brother Kussh S Sinha's directorial debut

The film is expected to release in 2023.

By CT Desk Published: Wed 27 Jul 2022, 2:17 PM Last updated: Wed 27 Jul 2022, 2:22 PM

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is all set to star in a film which is special to her in more ways than one. Her brother, Kussh S Sinha is all set to make his debut as a director with the film, ‘Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness’ and the actress will play the lead. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar in pivotal roles. ‘Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness’ is produced by NVB Films headed by Nicky Bhagnani, Vicky Bhagnani and Ankur Takrani, Kussh S Sinha’s Kratos Entertainment and Kinjal Ghone of Nikita Pai Films.

Talking about the film, Sonakshi Sinha says, “Kussh and I wanted to collaborate for the right kind of project. Finally, we found something that we both liked and were excited about.”

Kussh adds, “Sonakshi is a talented actor. I have always admired her for doing films which she entirely believed in. I have seen her grow as an actor and her journey in cinema. Now, I am going to be a part of it, too. When I found this script, I asked Sonakshi to take a look at it. We both felt drawn to the subject and that’s when we decided to take the plunge and work together. I am looking forward to working with talented artistes such as Paresh Rawal ji, Sonakshi and Suhail Nayyar. It’s also a fabulous opportunity for my team at Kratos Entertainment to collaborate with Nicky Bhagnani and Vicky Bhagnani. They’ve been our friends for years and this project is a natural extension of that relationship. It’s a complete win-win for all of us.”

‘Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness’ is expected to release in 2023.