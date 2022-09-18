Bollywood: Sidharth Malhotra meets fans at India Gate

Sidharth was shooting a few sequences for his new film in the city.

By ANI Published: Sun 18 Sep 2022, 1:28 PM

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is currently in Delhi for the shoot of Yodha.

On Sunday, he was spotted at India Gate filming a few important film sequences. And guess what? His fans thronged India Gate to catch a glimpse of him.

Several images and videos have been doing the rounds on the Internet in which Sidharth is seen greeting his fans.

He even clicked pictures with them.

Prior to Delhi, Sidharth was in Manali to shoot for Yodha.

Being helmed by the dynamic duo - Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. It is touted to be an action thriller.

Apart from Yodha, Sidharth will also be seen in Thank God with Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Nora Fatehi. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on October 25, 2022.

He also has Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna in his kitty.