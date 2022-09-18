Bollywood: Sidharth Malhotra meets fans at India Gate

Fraser is charting what could be a major comeback starting with his transformative role in the film.
Actor Sidharth Malhotra is currently in Delhi for the shoot of Yodha.
On Sunday, he was spotted at India Gate filming a few important film sequences. And guess what? His fans thronged India Gate to catch a glimpse of him.
Several images and videos have been doing the rounds on the Internet in which Sidharth is seen greeting his fans.
He even clicked pictures with them.
Prior to Delhi, Sidharth was in Manali to shoot for Yodha.
Being helmed by the dynamic duo - Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. It is touted to be an action thriller.
Apart from Yodha, Sidharth will also be seen in Thank God with Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Nora Fatehi. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on October 25, 2022.
He also has Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna in his kitty.
Salman posted a short video on Twitter, where he's seen riding a bike through the Ladakh Valley.
The female lead has not been announced yet.
The young actor expressed his thoughts openly on the harm he feels social media has done.
The actor has served as an unofficial ambassador for Indo-Italian relations.
The news was announced on social media by a Bollywood trade analyst.
The award recognises a woman who is a leader in the film industry and has made a positive impact for women throughout her career.
First instalment had been remade in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu