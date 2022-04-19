Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan announces film 'Dunki' with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani

SS Rajamouli on magnum opus RRR: Everyday is a challenge when working on a movie of this scale
Rajamouli brings two famous actors together for epic blockbuster that faced multiple delays due to the pandemic.
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is teaming up with acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani - known for films like Munnabhai MBBS, PK and Sanju - for an upcoming project titled Dunki.
The star posted a light-hearted video to his Instagram handle which shows him looking at posters of Hirani's films and engaging in conversation with the director, asking him if he had any films for him.
The video ends with a short scene where the shadow of a plane flying over a desert, with 'Dunki' inscribed in the sand.
According to the video, Dunki is produced by Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films.
Actress Taapsee Pannu has been tagged in Shah Rukh's post. Dunki will release on December 22, 2023.
