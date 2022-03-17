Bollywood: Rishi Kapoor's last film to release on March 31; Ranbir Kapoor pays moving tribute

'Sharmaji Namkeen will always be one of my fondest memories of my father'

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 17 Mar 2022, 9:54 AM

Ranbir Kapoor paid a moving tribute to his late father, Rishi Kapoor, in a message on Amazon Prime Video, a day ahead of the Thursday release of the trailer of Sharmaji Namkeen.

“You must have heard ‘the show must go on,’ but I’ve seen papa live his life,” said Ranbir. “Sharmaji Namkeen will always be one of my fondest memories of my father. Up on screen, bringing a smile to his countless fans.”

The film features Rishi Kapoor in his final appearance in a film before his death in 2020. Paresh Rawal stepped in later, completing Sharmaji’s role in the film. Ranbir thanked Paresh for his help and taking on his father’s role.

“After his demise, we thought the film wouldn’t get completed,” said Ranbir. “We thought of trying VFX or I could wear prosthetics and complete the role but nothing was working out. It was a tough time for all of us. And that’s when Mr. Paresh Rawal stepped in. It was very generous of him to take up this challenge.”

Sharmaji is a retired middle-class man, who loves cooking. A group of women are looking for a cook at an event and he takes it up. Sharma is shocked at the scandalous kitty party; but soon, he strikes a friendship with them.

ALSO READ:

“B. G. Sharma is a 58-year-old widower, one of millions of faceless people in this mundane routine called life,” says the official synopsis to the film. “One fine day, the company he was working for, lays him off. Thud! Life comes to a standstill. Sharma struggles to cope with this beast called retirement. He keeps finding ways to stay relevant, but only ends up getting in his sons’ ways. Until one day, he comes into contact with a bunch of merry women. They rekindle in Sharma, a passion for cooking and chutzpah in general, that help him find his true calling in life.”

The film, directed by Hitesh Bhatia, stars Juhi Chawla. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, it will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 31.