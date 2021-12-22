Bollywood: Ranveer Singh's '83' declared tax-free in Delhi

The young actors discussed working with Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, and taking on some iconic roles.
Movies1 month ago
The Delhi government has declared the sports film, 83, depicting India’s historic win in the 1983 cricket World Cup as tax-free.
Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev, the then-captain of the Indian team, while Deepika Padukone features as Romi Bhatia, the cricketer’s wife.
“Thank you, Shri. @arvindkejriwal ji and Shri. msisodia.aap ji, for declaring the film 83 tax-free in Delhi! Your gesture will able us to propagate the tale of India's greatest victory to a wider audience. @therealkapildev #ThisIs83,” said Kabir Khan, the director of the film, on Instagram.
The film premiered at the Red Sea Film festival in Jeddah on December 15 and its trailer was screened on Burj Khalifa, Dubai.
Ranveer, Deepika and Kabir were present in Dubai when it was being screened. “The champions on the tallest building of the world! @burjkhalifa,” Ranveer mentioned on Instagram, featuring the video shot in Dubai.
ALSO READ:
“The greatest underdog story in the history of Indian sports! Witness it on the big screen!" tweeted Ranveer.
The film is being released in Indian theatres on December 24. It also has dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Deepika is also the co-producer of the film. It was shot mainly in England.
The young actors discussed working with Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, and taking on some iconic roles.
Movies1 month ago
She talks about teaming up with Saif Ali Khan, shooting in Abu Dhabi, and completing 25 years in the industry.
Movies1 month ago
Parallels between her own public life and that of Princess Diana spurs the movie
Movies1 month ago
Rumoured beau Tiger Shroff left a comment of praise.
Movies1 month ago
He attended the ceremony with his mother, Hiroo Johar.
Movies1 month ago
It's unfair that actresses come with an 'expiry' date.
Movies1 month ago
Other stars who were in the city recently include Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan.
Movies1 month ago
The artist, who made a memorable debut with Salman Khan in 2003, opens up about the city and her Bollywood career.
Movies1 month ago