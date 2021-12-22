Bollywood: Ranveer Singh's '83' declared tax-free in Delhi

The film is being released in Indian theatres on December 24

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 22 Dec 2021, 10:15 AM

The Delhi government has declared the sports film, 83, depicting India’s historic win in the 1983 cricket World Cup as tax-free.

Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev, the then-captain of the Indian team, while Deepika Padukone features as Romi Bhatia, the cricketer’s wife.

“Thank you, Shri. @arvindkejriwal ji and Shri. msisodia.aap ji, for declaring the film 83 tax-free in Delhi! Your gesture will able us to propagate the tale of India's greatest victory to a wider audience. @therealkapildev #ThisIs83,” said Kabir Khan, the director of the film, on Instagram.

The film premiered at the Red Sea Film festival in Jeddah on December 15 and its trailer was screened on Burj Khalifa, Dubai.

Ranveer, Deepika and Kabir were present in Dubai when it was being screened. “The champions on the tallest building of the world! @burjkhalifa,” Ranveer mentioned on Instagram, featuring the video shot in Dubai.

“The greatest underdog story in the history of Indian sports! Witness it on the big screen!" tweeted Ranveer.

The film is being released in Indian theatres on December 24. It also has dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Deepika is also the co-producer of the film. It was shot mainly in England.