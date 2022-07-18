Bollywood: Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan team up for 'big scale spectacle' film

Hollywood: Penelope Cruz, Antonio Banderas united by humour in 'Official Competition', playing now in UAE
Cruz plays a relentless director with no filter in the film, where the deadly sin of vanity comes across with great intensity.
Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is set to collaborate with filmmaker Kabir Khan for an upcoming feature film, the makers announced on Monday. The untitled project, based on a true story, will be jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Khan, known for films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and 2021’s cricket-drama 83.
Nadiadwala Grandson shared the announcement in a post on its official Twitter handle and revealed that the film will go into production in 2023.
“Happy to announce our next, directed & jointly produced by @kabirkhankk starring @TheAaryanKartik. Going on floors early next year. Marking the coming together of #SajidNadiadwala, #KabirKhan & #KartikAaryan. This big scale spectacle is based on a true story,” the tweet read.
The film will be Nadiadwala and Khan’s second collaboration after 83, which was headlined by Ranveer Singh.
Aaryan, who recently delivered a box office hit with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, took to Instagram and wrote that the project is “very special” to him.
“Super excited to embark on this exciting journey with one of my favorite filmmaker’s @kabirkhankk and #SajidNadiadwala sir,” the 31-year-old actor wrote.
Aaryan will be next seen in Freddy and Shehzada, which will be released theatrically in February 2023.
Cruz plays a relentless director with no filter in the film, where the deadly sin of vanity comes across with great intensity.
He went down memory lane and also shared details about his latest film Pathaan.
Greek coast guards confirmed the accident during the filming of ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’
Fans have reacted favourably to the track released Friday night.
Her team called it a "false rumour".
The versatile actress shares her thoughts on the triumph of her horror comedy despite all the challenges the pandemic threw up.
The dinosaurs have carried plenty of metaphorical baggage on their way to nearly $3 billion in box office
A legend in his own right, the actor also shared his take on the metaverse and more, on a trip to Dubai