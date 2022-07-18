Bollywood: Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan team up for 'big scale spectacle' film

The film is reportedly based on a true story and will be co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

By PTI Published: Mon 18 Jul 2022, 3:14 PM Last updated: Mon 18 Jul 2022, 3:18 PM

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is set to collaborate with filmmaker Kabir Khan for an upcoming feature film, the makers announced on Monday. The untitled project, based on a true story, will be jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Khan, known for films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and 2021’s cricket-drama 83.

Nadiadwala Grandson shared the announcement in a post on its official Twitter handle and revealed that the film will go into production in 2023.

“Happy to announce our next, directed & jointly produced by @kabirkhankk starring @TheAaryanKartik. Going on floors early next year. Marking the coming together of #SajidNadiadwala, #KabirKhan & #KartikAaryan. This big scale spectacle is based on a true story,” the tweet read.

The film will be Nadiadwala and Khan’s second collaboration after 83, which was headlined by Ranveer Singh.

Aaryan, who recently delivered a box office hit with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, took to Instagram and wrote that the project is “very special” to him.

“Super excited to embark on this exciting journey with one of my favorite filmmaker’s @kabirkhankk and #SajidNadiadwala sir,” the 31-year-old actor wrote.

Aaryan will be next seen in Freddy and Shehzada, which will be released theatrically in February 2023.