Bollywood star John Abraham to release debut Malayalam production in August

Fans have reacted favourably to the track released Friday night.
Mike, which marks Bollywood star John Abraham’s first Malayalam film as a producer, will be released in theatres on August 19.
Backed by Abraham through his banner JA Entertainment, the upcoming movie is directed by Vishnu Sivaprasad and written by Ashiq Akbar Ali.
The actor-producer shared the release date of the film in an Instagram post on Sunday.
“JA Entertainment’s first Malayalam film ‘MIKE’ in cinemas on 19th August 2022. #MIKE,” Abraham captioned the movie’s poster.
Billed as a coming-of-age story, Mike stars Ranjith Sajeev in his feature debut, along with Anaswara Rajan, Jinu Joseph, Akshay Radhakrishnan, Abhiram, and Sini Abraham.
On the acting front, Abraham will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns, set to hit screens on July 29.
Fans have reacted favourably to the track released Friday night.
Her team called it a "false rumour".
The versatile actress shares her thoughts on the triumph of her horror comedy despite all the challenges the pandemic threw up.
The dinosaurs have carried plenty of metaphorical baggage on their way to nearly $3 billion in box office
A legend in his own right, the actor also shared his take on the metaverse and more, on a trip to Dubai
The historical film also stars Akshay Kumar.
Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley stars in the film that grapples with toxic masculinity and all its forms throughout history within a folk horror construct
It was glamour and talent all the way at the annual extravaganza.