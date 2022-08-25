Bollywood director Saawan Kumar Tak in critical condition after hospitalisation in Mumbai

Franchise's first movie became DreamWorks' highest-grossing original animated film
Saawan Kumar Tak, director of films such as Sanam Bewafa and Souten, is undergoing treatment for a lung infection at a hospital in Mumbai, his nephew said Thursday. The condition of the 86-year-old filmmaker, who was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Wednesday, is “critical”, the family member added.
“He was admitted to the hospital yesterday due to an infection in lungs and breathing issues. The doctors are saying he is in a critical condition as his lungs and even heart is not in a good condition,” Navin, Tak’s nephew, said.
The doctor treating the veteran director confirmed that Tak is suffering from a lung ailment but refused to divulge any details.
Best known for Salman Khan-starrers Sanam Bewafa (1991) and Saawan... The Love Season (2003), as well as 1983’s Souten, featuring Rajesh Khanna, Tina Munim and Padmini Kolhapure, Tak made his directorial debut in 1972 with Gomti Ke Kinare, which was Meena Kumari’s last film appearance.
Also a lyricist, Tak had penned songs such as Pyaar Ki Kashti Mein, Janeman Janeman and Chand Sitaare for Rakesh Roshan’s 2000 romance action film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, which marked the debut of Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel.
