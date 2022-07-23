Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna's 'GoodBye' to release in October

Photo: Twitter

By PTI Published: Sat 23 Jul 2022, 11:21 AM Last updated: Sat 23 Jul 2022, 11:26 AM

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer GoodBye will hit theatres on October 7, the makers announced Saturday.

Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, which has produced the movie in association with filmmaker Vikas Bahl’s company Good Co, shared the news in a post on Twitter.

"Get ready to experience a heart-warming story about life, family and relationships! #GoodBye releasing on 7th October, 2022 in the cinemas near you!" the banner tweeted along with the film's poster.

Directed by Bahl, the film presents a heart-warming story about life, family and relationships and will take the audiences on a roller-coaster of emotions filled with laughter, warmth and tears.

GoodBye also features Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover and Sahil Mehta in pivotal roles.