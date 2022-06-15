Amber Heard dismisses rumours of being removed from Aquaman 2

Her team called it a "false rumour".

Photo: Twitter

By ANI Published: Wed 15 Jun 2022, 12:49 PM Last updated: Wed 15 Jun 2022, 12:54 PM

Days after Amber Heard lost a highly publicised defamation case to her ex-husband Johnny Depp, rumours were floating around that she had been removed from the upcoming Warner Bros. film Aquaman 2. However, Amber has dismissed the talk, calling it ‘insane’.

According to TMZ, her team denied the news and claimed that the “false rumour was born out of post-trial vitriol for Amber”.

Last week, social media was full of reports alleging the actress has been axed from the sequel. Not just that, it was also reported that her role was going to be recast with an unnamed actress, with re-shoots scheduled to take place very soon.

TMZ reached out to Warner Bros as well, but they haven’t given any comment in this regard.

Aquaman 2 also known as Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom is slated to hit theatres on March 17, 2023. The film is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa as the titular superhero.