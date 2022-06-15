Amber Heard dismisses rumours of being removed from Aquaman 2

The show's protagonist Kamala Khan is the comic giant's first Muslim superhero
Movies1 month ago
Days after Amber Heard lost a highly publicised defamation case to her ex-husband Johnny Depp, rumours were floating around that she had been removed from the upcoming Warner Bros. film Aquaman 2. However, Amber has dismissed the talk, calling it ‘insane’.
According to TMZ, her team denied the news and claimed that the “false rumour was born out of post-trial vitriol for Amber”.
Last week, social media was full of reports alleging the actress has been axed from the sequel. Not just that, it was also reported that her role was going to be recast with an unnamed actress, with re-shoots scheduled to take place very soon.
TMZ reached out to Warner Bros as well, but they haven’t given any comment in this regard.
Aquaman 2 also known as Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom is slated to hit theatres on March 17, 2023. The film is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa as the titular superhero.
The show's protagonist Kamala Khan is the comic giant's first Muslim superhero
Movies1 month ago
The actor's movie 'Emancipation', which was supposed to come out this year, has been pushed to 2023
Movies1 month ago
The Danish actor is entering the Wizarding World for the first time.
Movies1 month ago
The actress hopes her new aviation thriller starring Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, impresses UAE fans.
Movies1 month ago
Is it about a new film, or the trailer for the highly anticipated 'Laal Singh Chaddha'?
Movies1 month ago
The celebrity designer reveals what inspired the outfit that is making waves on social media.
Movies1 month ago
As per the actor's Instagram post, 'Dunki' will release in 2023.
Movies1 month ago
The Yash Raj Films entertainer will release May 13 worldwide.
Movies1 month ago