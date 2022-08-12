Film Review: Aamir Khan lets his heart power 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

The remake of 'Forrest Gump' is a lengthy, but feel-good story set in the heart of India

by Ambica Sachin Published: Fri 12 Aug 2022, 3:34 PM Last updated: Fri 12 Aug 2022, 5:13 PM

How do you transform a Hollywood classic like Forrest Gump, seeped in American history and ethos into a purely Indian story 28 years later? Just watch Laal Singh Chaddha to realise how the magic of story telling can in the hands of talented artists metamorphose into an artwork that harks back to the original yet takes on a life of its own.

An official remake of the Tom Hanks led Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan (Secret Superstar) places its protagonist, Laal pat in the middle of 70s Punjab where as a young boy (played with cherubic innocence by child actor Ahmad Ibn Umar) saddled with physical disabilities and a slow mind, he is encouraged to believe ‘all is well’ with himself by a motivating mother (very aptly cast Mona Singh).

Laal stumbles around life, armed with an unwavering optimism, which can at times seem incredulous, but we are swept along on the feel-good journey buoyed by extreme idealism. The Bollywood superstar plays the naive Laal with a familiar wide eyed expression and an oddly distracting speech mannerism. But the consummate actor Khan is, he never loses grip on his bumbling act.

Laal Singh Chaddha sets its seemingly unheroic protagonist right in the midst of a typical Bollywood drama bursting at the seams with goodness - a loving mother, a gorgeous girlfriend and an extremely loyal friend martyred too early. Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, as Laal’s barrack buddy, Bala from Bodipalem, obsessed with his family’s underwear business, can get grating at times, but manages to leave an impact.

There are very many incredulous moments in the script that will leave you gobsmacked, but the feel-good quality of the movie gently propels you on.

Kareena Kapoor Khan as Rupa (the banyan reference is a stroke of genius on the part of the writers) looks and acts the role of a fragile girl emotionally impacted by domestic violence. It’s a pity that her arc in the story, however dark and distressing, never actually takes center stage.

She is always in the periphery running from her own demons and forced to pay a heavy price for daring to pursue her dreams. Bollywood as an industry doesn’t come off smelling of roses, either, in her tragic story of an ambitious girl with stars in her eyes who is exploited by the powers that be.

Laal and Rupa’s life stories play out almost as a contrast between destiny and dreams - while the former is willing to let life dictate his moves, the latter struggles to realise her dreams. Sadly, the movie does not give her much closure just as life, we guess.

Atul Kulkarni’s brilliant adaptation places Laal Singh Chaddha right in the midst of some of modern India’s most historic moments. Momentous events such as the assassination of Indira Gandhi, India’s World Cup win, the Mandal Commission and the Kargil wars all play out side-by-side as Laal bumbles about only seeing the goodness in the world around him. The soulful soundtrack helps to keep us emotionally connected to the script.

We could harp on the saccharine idealism that overpowers the movie with messages about universal brotherhood; love is the solution to all the ills, etc, sprinkled liberally around. But an overdose of feel-good factor and wide-eyed optimism isn't exactly the worst thing to come away with, at the end of a movie, is it?

Laal Singh Chaddha

Director: Advait Chandan

Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Laal Singh Chaddha is currently playing in UAE theatres