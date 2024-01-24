World Court to deliver ruling in Israel genocide case on Jan 26

Photo: AP file

Published: Wed 24 Jan 2024, 9:58 PM Last updated: Wed 24 Jan 2024, 10:18 PM

Judges at the International Court of Justice will rule on Friday whether or not they will grant emergency measures against Israel following accusations by South Africa that the Israeli military operation in Gaza is a state-led genocide.

The United Nations' top court issued a statement on Wednesday saying the 17-judge panel will hand down its ruling in court on January 26 at 1200 GMT (4pm UAE Time).

ALSO READ: