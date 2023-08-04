Woman dies after drinking 'too much water' in US

As the Facebook co-founder expressed his excitement over the octagon, wife Priscilla Chan responded that she had been "working on that grass for two years”
A woman in the United States has passed away after she drank 'too much water', several media reports say.
Ashley Summers, a daycare worker and mother of two, passed away after she was visiting Lake Freeman with her family.
On the morning of her death, she was feeling dehydrated and experiencing several symptoms. In an attempt to ease her discomfort, she began by drinking an entire 500ml water bottle.
However, in the span of just 20 minutes, Summers then drank three more such bottles of water - downing an impressive two litres of water.
As soon as she returned home later that day, she collapsed in the garage. Her husband then rushed her to the hospital and doctors found that there was swelling in her brain.
She was then diagnosed with water toxicity, a condition that occurs when there is too much water and too little sodium in one's body.
Sodium and electrolytes must be present in a balance in one's body.
ALSO READ:
As the Facebook co-founder expressed his excitement over the octagon, wife Priscilla Chan responded that she had been "working on that grass for two years”
Zelensky hopes the initiative will lead to a "peace summit" of leaders from around the world to endorse the principles, based on his own 10-point formula
The two foreign ministers discuss a range of bilateral issues, including ensuring security along their countries' shared border
An official at Cedar Point amusement park told the media that the evacuation was necessitated because of a “standard ride stoppage”
The man used an unspecified sharp object to cut himself in the neck, then threatened a flight attendant and gave her a superficial cut
Viera, who was set to represent her country at the Miss Latin America and Miss World pageants this year, was injured after a car crash in Florida last month
The video comes as people close to the couple say they are "fine" despite being tired of rumours, according to the Western media
Sunak's record on environmental issues has come under scrutiny; recently, he said he would take a 'proportionate approach' that balances net-zero ambitions with the need to keep consumers' bills down