Woman dies after drinking 'too much water' in US

The mother-of-two downed two litres of water in just 20 minutes

A woman in the United States has passed away after she drank 'too much water', several media reports say.

Ashley Summers, a daycare worker and mother of two, passed away after she was visiting Lake Freeman with her family.

On the morning of her death, she was feeling dehydrated and experiencing several symptoms. In an attempt to ease her discomfort, she began by drinking an entire 500ml water bottle.

However, in the span of just 20 minutes, Summers then drank three more such bottles of water - downing an impressive two litres of water.

As soon as she returned home later that day, she collapsed in the garage. Her husband then rushed her to the hospital and doctors found that there was swelling in her brain.

She was then diagnosed with water toxicity, a condition that occurs when there is too much water and too little sodium in one's body.

Sodium and electrolytes must be present in a balance in one's body.

