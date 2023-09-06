Watch: Surfer rescues man fighting ocean currents near beach in US

Published: Wed 6 Sep 2023, 12:28 PM

A video of a surfer saving a man from drowning on Long Island Beach in New Jersey, US, has been making rounds on social media.

According to Steve Houser, he was surfing with his daughter on a bodyboard when he spotted some “swimmers in distress”. Houser said he first waved at the lifeguards to draw their attention and then jumped into the ocean. The incident took place on Sunday when Houser was filming a video to advertise a body board.

In the clip uploaded on YouTube, Houser is riding a bodyboard in turbulent water when he spots a few people swimming at a distance from the shore. As he gets close to them, a man is seen struggling to stay afloat with some swimmers trying to help him. Houser then lets the drowning man take the support of his bodyboard and drags the board to the shore while fighting strong ocean currents. All of them manage to get out of the water.

“Happy to be in the right place at the right time!” he said at the time of sharing the video.

ABC7 reported that Steve Houser is an ex-US Marine who, according to him, has saved swimmers in the past. The rescued swimmer was identified as Gabe McCabe who said that he had “never experienced anything like this”.

“I've never experienced anything like this. It just sucked, zapped the energy right out of you,” McCabe said.

Detailing the rescue, Steve Houser said, “With those currents, it could have turned out really deadly and just having that inflatable board that I had, a really buoyant board, right when Gabe grabbed onto that board I knew I had him”.

Two swimmers died while one went missing over the weekend due to rip currents near the New Jersey shore, the report added.

