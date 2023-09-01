Watch: Guests throw chairs, trade blows in UK wedding brawl

Published: Fri 1 Sep 2023, 12:54 PM

A wedding in Bolton, UK, turned violent after a mass brawl broke out between guests. A video from the venue went viral on social media showing guests trading blows and hurling chairs at each other.

In the video, shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, guests can be seen seated at tables and enjoying the wedding feast when a man approaches one of the tables and knocks off an attendee’s hat. The man then hits the guest triggering a full-blown brawl. Soon, others joined in and started throwing punches and picking tables and chairs. A cloth separating women and men guests was also torn as the situation escalated.

According to The Bolton News, the incident took place on the evening of August 24 at Regent Hall on Prescott Street in Bolton.

The report added that the guests are not believed to be Bolton residents and could be from a surrounding town.

Police said a disturbance was reported at a venue in Prescott Street at around 8:30 pm that day, after which it rushed to the scene and dialed down tensions, according to Daily Express.

“At around 8.30 pm on Thursday 24 August 2023, officers responded to reports of a disturbance at a business in Prescott Street, Bolton,” a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said.

“Officers were able to split up an ongoing fight and bring the situation under control. There were no life-changing or life-threatening injuries,” the spokesperson added.

The police said that a man was arrested “on suspicion of assaulting a police officer”, adding that enquiries were “currently ongoing”.

As the video did rounds on X, it prompted many users to react.

“Feel for the bride and groom - their big day ruined. Thousands spent no doubt and this happens!” a person said.

