Viral video: Man who threatened Saudi tourists with knife in Turkey arrested

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 5:11 PM Last updated: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 5:46 PM

After a clip went viral on social media, showing a Turkish man threatening Saudi tourists in Turkey on July 2, the Kingdom's embassy confirmed the man's arrest through a statement on Wednesday.

In the circulating video, the 43-year-old man, identified as M.I, is seen holding a knife while shouting at two Arab tourists who are seated outside a cafe in Maslak district. The man is heard saying, "Don't speak Arabic, you are in Turkey."

The incident took place at 2am.

Taking to X, the embassy reported that the competent Turkish authorities arrested the person who was threatening the citizens with the 'sharp' object. A detailed statement was issued after his arrest.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Turkish police arrested a man for verbally assaulting and threatening two Saudi businessmen in the Maslak area of Istanbul.

The man shouted racist slogans against Arabs, stating, “Here in Turkey, you don’t speak Arabic.”

In his initial statement after the arrest, the man… pic.twitter.com/9Az9vigsiM — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) July 2, 2024

As per the police department, the man is said to have been under the influence of alcohol during the incident.