Video: Philippines President meets UAE foreign minister in Manila

Published: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 8:49 PM

Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday received Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, at the Malacañang Palace in Manila.

The First Lady of the Philippines Louise Araneta-Marcos was also present.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed and his wishes for progress and prosperity for the Philippines and its people.

The meeting, which was held as part of Sheikh Abdullah's working visit to Manila, discussed bilateral relations and ways to boost cooperation.