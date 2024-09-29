Venezuela opposition marks two months since disputed vote

Venezuelan opposition supporters protest in Santiago amid the presidential election dispute in Santiago, Chile, on Saturday. — Reuters

Published: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 5:50 PM Last updated: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 5:51 PM

Small groups of opposition protesters rallied on Saturday in Venezuela, joined by supporters outside the country, marking two months since the country's disputed election that President Nicolas Maduro claimed to have won.

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, in hiding after denouncing the proclaimed results as fraudulent, called for smaller gatherings to avoid security crackdowns seen at earlier protests.

About 30 people shouted slogans at a Caracas plaza, including Leida Brito, known as "Red Helmet Grandmother" from her years of anti-government activism.

"Nicolas Maduro should leave because he lost," she said, holding a sign which read: "To defend the vote is a right."

"The freedom of Venezuela is in danger," Hidalgo Valero, a retired colonel, told AFP.

"Today our people are afraid to be in the streets because there is tremendous repression," he added.

Machado addressed supporters in a voice note released by her team: "Here we are standing firm, advancing every day with more strength and enthusiasm, gathered here as the brave and good Venezuela."

Dozens of opposition leaders have been arrested since the contested poll, along with more than 2,400 other Venezuelans accused of "terrorism" for allegedly taking part in protests.

Twenty-seven people were killed in the post-election clashes.

The opposition says its candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia won the July 28 election with 67 per cent of the vote, releasing its own tally of polling station-level results.

Maduro, however, was declared the winner with 52 per cent of the vote by the pro-government National Electoral Council (CNE), which has yet to release detailed voting results, as required by law.