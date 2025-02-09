Use armed forces just for legitimate defence, says breathless pope

Members of the Armed Forces attend Pope Francis’ mass for the Jubilee of the Armed Forces at St Peters’ square in the Vatican on February 9, 2025. — AFP

Armed forces must only be used as legitimate defence, never to dominate another country, a breathless Pope Francis said on Sunday, presiding over an outdoor mass despite a bout of bronchitis.

"This armed service is to be exercised only in self-defence, never to impose domination over other nations, (and) always observing international conventions on conflict", Francis said.

He told military forces gathered for a special Armed Forces Mass in St Peter's Square that they should consider themselves "servants of the security and freedom of their peoples."

"Let us pray for peace.... Let the guns be silent everywhere and let the cry of the peoples asking for peace be heard," Francis added at the end of the Angelus prayer.

During the mass earlier on Sunday, the 88-year-old head of the Catholic Church asked an aide to finish reading his homily, blaming what he described as "breathing difficulties".