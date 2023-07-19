US YouTuber Annabelle Ham dies at 22 after ‘epileptic event’

Annabelle’s family members have asked fans to respect their privacy and not to spread rumours about her death

Annabelle Ham, a US-based social media influencer and YouTuber, died after an “epileptic event” on July 15.

Ham, who used to share GRWM (Get Ready With Me) videos, beauty and makeup tips, was 22.

The news of Ham’s death was first shared by the Kennesaw State University’s sorority chapter on Instagram. “On Saturday, July 15 we lost a big piece of our hearts. Annabelle Ham was such a light in our chapter. She had an amazing impact on each and every sister in Beta Zeta,” the University’s Alpha Omicron Pi chapter said.

It added that Ham was “caring, selfless and carried so much love inside of her heart.”

Later, her sister Amelia confirmed the tragic news in an emotional post on Ham’s Instagram page. She wrote, “Sometimes I don’t understand why god does things but, I can’t even put into words how hard this is. You would never think something like this would or could happen to you until it does. [...]”

She continued, “This is Annabelle’s family. We’re writing this with heavy, heavy hearts.” They revealed that Annabelle experienced an “epileptic event”. She struggled with the condition for a long time and wanted to raise awareness about it.

The family also asked Annabelle’s fans to respect their privacy and not spread rumours about her death. They wrote, “Please don’t post or spread speculation or details that are unfounded. There will be a time to share more details and to go deeper into her life. Unnecessary comments only serve to hurt us all, this is a time for remembrance and mourning. Thank you.”

Alexandria – Ham’s sister – in an interview with The New York Post revealed that the 22-year-old “struggled with epilepsy for a while.”

Alexandria also shared a photograph with Annabelle on Instagram.

“Annabelle was such a light to the world. A spark-plug. If you knew Annabelle, you loved her and loved being around her. She loved others so well too. Please keep my family in your prayers,” read the caption.

