US urges people to reconsider travel to Bangladesh amid 'civil unrest'

Feedback from my constituents — not donors, and not insiders — show overwhelmingly that average Democratic voters want Biden to step aside, says the lawmaker from Colorado
The US State Department said on Saturday it has raised Bangladesh's travel advisory to level three, which urges people to reconsider travel to the Asian country due to what Washington described as "civil unrest" amid ongoing protests.
Massive protests have broken out in Bangladesh over student anger against quotas that set aside 30% of government jobs for the families of those who fought for independence from Pakistan.
Police have fired tear gas to scatter protesters in some areas while the government has banned public gatherings, imposed communications restrictions, deployed the army in some parts and imposed a curfew. Dozens have been killed in the past week.
"Travellers should reconsider travel due to civil unrest in Dhaka. Ongoing demonstrations and violent clashes have been reported throughout the city of Dhaka, its neighboring areas, and throughout Bangladesh," the US State Department said in a statement on Saturday.
"Due to the security situation, there may be a delay in provision of routine consular services," it added.
The State Department also said that due to security concerns, U.S. Embassy personnel in Bangladesh are subject to some movement and travel restrictions, which could limit their ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in Bangladesh.
The United States and Canada have called on Bangladesh to uphold the right to peaceful protest and expressed concern over violence that has occurred in the country in recent days.
Students have protested over public sector job quotas, which include a 30 per cent reservation for family members of fighters from the 1971 War of Independence from Pakistan. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the government would form a judicial committee to investigate the killings.
The quotas have caused anger among students who face high youth unemployment rates, with nearly 32 million young Bangladeshis not in work or education out of a total population of 170 million people.
ALSO READ:
Feedback from my constituents — not donors, and not insiders — show overwhelmingly that average Democratic voters want Biden to step aside, says the lawmaker from Colorado
The country recorded one of the world's highest number of fatalities from the pandemic with more than 230,000 deaths reported by December 2023
Dominguez, who has Xeroderma Pigmentosum, wears protective clothing and uses a UV meter to avoid severe sunburns
It was a flawless plan by the supreme leader which guaranteed the survival of the Islamic Republic, according to pro-reform analyst Saeed Laylaz
Researchers say there are approximately 1,000 Siamese crocodiles worldwide, including around 300 individuals in the wild in Cambodia
The vote could be key to who calls the shots in French politics for years to come
The mobile robot was originally planned to launch in 2023 and Nasa had hoped it would venture into the Moon's permanently shadowed craters
Protesters marched to the California theme park's perimeter, where they tried to set up for speeches but were told by security to move