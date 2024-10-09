US states accuse TikTok of harming young users

People walk past an advertisement featuring the TikTok logo at a train station in Zhengzhou, in China’s central Henan province, on January 21, 2024. — AFP file

A group of 14 US states on Tuesday filed lawsuits accusing TikTok of ensnaring young users with addictive features, then harming their minds and violating their privacy.

The wave of local court lawsuits demanding corrective measures and financial penalties comes as the popular video-snippet sharing app faces a ban in the United States if it remains owned by China-based ByteDance.

"Our investigation has revealed that TikTok cultivates social media addiction to boost corporate profits," California Attorney-General Rob Bonta said in a news release issued jointly with officials from other states.

"TikTok intentionally targets children because they know kids do not yet have the defenses or capacity to create healthy boundaries around addictive content."

Bonta contended that features such as beauty filters, endless scrolling, autoplay videos, and "likes" exploit youthful curiosity and lack of will power to stop.

TikTok then hits young users with money-making ads, the lawsuits argue.

TikTok called the claims inaccurate and misleading.

"We've endeavoured to work with the attorneys-general for over two years, and it is incredibly disappointing they have taken this step rather than work with us on constructive solutions to industry-wide challenges," TikTok spokesman Michael Hughes said in response to an AFP inquiry.

Hughes cited what he said were TikTok safeguards that include booting users suspected of being younger than 13, default screen time limits and privacy settings for minors using the app.

"Young people are struggling with their mental health because of addictive social media platforms like TikTok," said New York Attorney-General Letitia James.