US Secret Service says it will participate fully in Trump shooting probes

United States Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle looks on during a press conference at the Secret Service’s Chicago Field Office on June 4 2024, in Chicago, Illinois, ahead of the 2024 Democratic and Republican National Conventions. — AFP file

Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 5:30 PM Last updated: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 5:31 PM

The US Secret Service said on Monday it would participate fully in probes announced by President Joe Biden and members of Congress, after its agents failed to prevent a gunman from shooting and injuring former president Donald Trump over the weekend.

The FBI says it is investigating the incident on Saturday at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania as an assassination attempt. Biden said on Sunday he had ordered an independent review, and Republican lawmakers vowed swift investigations.

In her first major statement since the shooting, which killed a rally attendee, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said the agency was increasing security for Republican presidential candidate Trump and the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, which kicks off on Monday. "I am confident in the security plan our Secret Service RNC coordinator and our partners have put in place, which we have reviewed and strengthened in the wake of Saturday's shooting," Cheatle said in a statement.

She said the agency has implemented changes to Trump's security detail since Saturday to ensure his protection during the convention and the remainder of the campaign.

Trump said a bullet grazed his ear during the Saturday rally but that he is doing fine. He travelled to Milwaukee on Sunday and is expected to receive his party's formal nomination later this week.