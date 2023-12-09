'US is left alone on Gaza issue after veto at UN': Turkish Foreign Minister

He was undergoing treatment for diabetes in a private hospital for three months
The United States' veto of a proposed United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza was a "complete disappointment," Turkey's ministry of foreign affairs has said.
"Our friends once again expressed that America is now alone on this issue, especially in the voting held at the United Nations today," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in an interview with state broadcaster TRT on Friday.
He spoke after a meeting with his counterparts from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League who met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington.
The feeling of "complete disappointment" was emphasized during the meeting, the ministry said in a post on social messaging platform X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday.
The United States and Israel oppose a ceasefire because they believe it would only benefit Hamas. Washington instead supports pauses in fighting to protect civilians and allow the release of hostages taken by Hamas during the October 7 attack on Israel.
Unlike most of its Western allies and some Gulf states, NATO member Turkey does not view Hamas as a terrorist group.
Fidan said he also discussed Sweden's bid to join NATO during a bilateral meeting with Blinken.
"From now on, it is at the discretion of the parliament, and we have conveyed this to our counterparts," Fidan said.
