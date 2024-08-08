US FDA approves Novartis' kidney disease drug

Lymphir is expected to launch within the next five months and is approved for certain adult patients with relapsed cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, a group of rare blood cancers that affects the skin
The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of Novartis' drug to reduce excess protein in the urine of patients with a type of kidney disease, the health regulator's website showed on Wednesday.
The drug, Fabhalta, is already approved to treat adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, a rare blood disorder.
With the expanded approval, Novartis' drug entered the IgA nephropathy (IgAN) market and will compete with Swedish drugmaker Calliditas' Tarpeyo and Travere Therapeutics' Filspari.
IgAN — which mostly affects young adults — occurs when clumps of antibodies are deposited in kidneys, causing inflammation that damages their tiny filtering units.
Guggenheim analyst Vamil Divan sees the IgAN market valuing at $10 billion over time as more treatments come to market.
The FDA's latest approval was based on a late-stage trial where Fabhalta showed a 43.8 per cent reduction in proteinuria when compared to placebo.
Proteinuria is excess protein in the urine and can be a sign of the kidney failing to filter properly.
The Swiss drugmaker is also developing two other experimental drugs — zigakibart and atrasentan — for the treatment of IgAN.
The IgAN opportunity is much more tied with the other two drugs than Fabhalta, Divan had told Reuters before the FDA decision.
Otsuka and Vera Therapeutics are also working on treatments for the disease. In April, Vertex Pharmaceuticals had struck a $4.9 billion deal with Alpine Immune Sciences, gaining access to its experimental IgAN drug.
Copernicus attributes the high temperatures largely to greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel-based industries
The emerging AI giants are facing a wave of lawsuits over using Internet content to build systems that create content on simple prompts
One taxi driver describes 'racist' attack; many say the riots don't represent Liverpool; other ethnic minorities say they are worried too
The single-story three- to four-bedroom homes take about three weeks to finish printing, with the foundation and metal roofs installed traditionally
Backers tout flying taxis as a low-carbon form of aviation and hope future larger versions could be used as ambulances or in other roles
About 65,000 spectators were expected at each show scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday
The comment was the first by the Kingdom since Ismail Haniyeh's death in Iran