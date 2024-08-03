US embassy urges citizens to leave Lebanon on 'any ticket available'

They demand subsidised fuel, free education; police fire tear gas at protesters in Abuja
The US embassy in Lebanon urged its citizens Saturday to leave Lebanon on "any ticket available", amid mounting tension between Israel and Hezbollah, and fears of broader regional conflict.
Despite flight suspensions and cancellations, "commercial transportation options to leave Lebanon remain available", the embassy statement said. "We encourage those who wish to depart Lebanon to book any ticket available to them, even if that flight does not depart immediately or does not follow their first-choice route."
The alert also cautioned citizens not to "rely on the US government for assisted departure or evacuation in a crisis" as military-assisted evacuations of civilians from a foreign country are rare.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
In the case of an evacuation, "you may not be able to leave with your extended family, cannot take pets, and will be expected to reimburse the US government for your transportation to a safe location. You will be responsible for the costs of onward travel from that safe location to the US," the embassy said in a statement.
However, US citizens who lack funds to return to the United States may contact the embassy for financial assistance via repatriation loans.
The embassy also instructed citizens on the necessary actions to take:
US citizens can contact the 1-833-890-9595 (toll free) and 606-641-0131 (local) numbers for assistance.
The embassy also recommended that US citizens who choose not to depart Lebanon should prepare contingency plans for emergency situations, and be prepared to shelter in place for an extended period of time.
(With inputs from AFP)
ALSO READ:
They demand subsidised fuel, free education; police fire tear gas at protesters in Abuja
Sterilisation techniques have been used in other parts of the world but the Valencia government-funded lab, using its experience with fruit flies, is pioneering their use on tiger mosquitoes
The debilitating condition, which robs people of their memories and cognitive abilities, currently affects more than 55 million people across the world
The 62-year-old was a household name in Britain for more than two decades, covering subjects like the death of Queen Elizabeth 2 and major elections
The 68-year-old would succeed Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Iran on Wednesday
Ismail al-Ghoul and Ramy El Rify were killed in the strike, said Qatar's flagship TV
It follows an announcement from Burundi on July 25 of three confirmed cases, while the Democratic Republic of Congo on July 20 reported more than 11,000 suspected cases including around 450 deaths
The latest exercise, held inside the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, included two vessels and was designed to enhance communication and operational coordination between the two navies