US embassy urges citizens to leave Lebanon on 'any ticket available'

Published: Sat 3 Aug 2024, 6:25 PM Last updated: Sat 3 Aug 2024, 6:54 PM

The US embassy in Lebanon urged its citizens Saturday to leave Lebanon on "any ticket available", amid mounting tension between Israel and Hezbollah, and fears of broader regional conflict.

Despite flight suspensions and cancellations, "commercial transportation options to leave Lebanon remain available", the embassy statement said. "We encourage those who wish to depart Lebanon to book any ticket available to them, even if that flight does not depart immediately or does not follow their first-choice route."

The alert also cautioned citizens not to "rely on the US government for assisted departure or evacuation in a crisis" as military-assisted evacuations of civilians from a foreign country are rare.

In the case of an evacuation, "you may not be able to leave with your extended family, cannot take pets, and will be expected to reimburse the US government for your transportation to a safe location. You will be responsible for the costs of onward travel from that safe location to the US," the embassy said in a statement.

However, US citizens who lack funds to return to the United States may contact the embassy for financial assistance via repatriation loans.

The embassy also instructed citizens on the necessary actions to take:

Make plans to depart that do not rely on the US government.

Ensure you and your family have your travel documents (passport) in order and are prepared to travel.

Review your personal security plans.

Keep your cell phone charged in case of emergency.

Exercise caution, monitor the news closely for breaking developments that could affect internal security, and factor updated information into your travel plans and activities.

If you are in Lebanon, be prepared to shelter in place should the situation deteriorate.

Review the traveller's checklist issued by the US Department of State – Bureau of Consular Affairs.