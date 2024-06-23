UK's Manchester Airport cancels all flights from two terminals after power cut

The pop star has two concerts scheduled in Chicago this weekend and two shows in New York City next week, according to his website
All flights from Terminals 1 and 2 at the UK's Manchester Airport have been cancelled after a power cut in the area caused widespread disruption, airport authorities said in a statement on Sunday.
The airport also said on social media platform X passengers due to fly from Terminal 3 should come to the airport as normal unless advised otherwise by their airline but could be affected by delays.
"Some arriving flights are being diverted to other airports meaning people due to pick passengers up from the airport should check before setting out," the statement said.
The disruption was first reported by Sky News, which said an issue with the power supply had affected the airport and a number of other buildings. Power has been restored but services will be affected throughout the day, the report added.
The airport's statement did not say whether power has been restored yet.
