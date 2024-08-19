Ukraine to return to power cuts amid hot weather and a lack of generation

"We are not facing a deal or real negotiations, but rather the imposing of American diktats," says Abu Zuhri
Ukraine will cut power for some consumers again on Monday due to a power generation shortage after Russian attacks on its energy system and increased consumption due to hot weather, the Ukrainian power grid operator and the energy ministry said.
Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's energy sector have intensified since the spring, resulting in blackouts in many regions and forcing Kyiv to start large-scale electricity imports from the European Union.
The restrictions will be in effect from 5pm to 9pm Kyiv time, Ukrenergo said.
Ukraine significantly limited energy supplies in July due to the repair of several key nuclear power units and record high temperatures.
The restrictions almost disappeared in August after reactors were brought back on line and temperatures dropped.
Ukrainian officials have said that the country lost almost half of its power production capacity because of the attacks.
The safety agency conducted inspections, sampling and testing of mixed spice blends after Hong Kong suspended sales of some blends of the MDH and Everest brands in April over high levels of a pesticide
The WHO has urged manufacturers to ramp up production of vaccines to rein in the spread of clade 1b cases, asking countries to donate stockpiles to countries with outbreaks
People rallied in several cities in Venezuela and as far afield as Spain, Belgium and Australia in response to a call by opposition leader Machado to join a 'Protest for the Truth'
Images on social media showed downed trees blocking roads, power lines damaged by the storm's high winds and flooded roads
Doctors across the country have held protests, candlelight marches and have refused to see non-emergency patients in the past week after the killing of a postgraduate student in Kolkata
The principles on trilateral cooperation established at the summit last year continues to serve as a roadmap for the three countries' cooperation, says South Korean President's office
If she manages to beat Trump in November, she will become the first woman and the second Black person, after Obama, to run the world's leading power