Ukraine to return to power cuts amid hot weather and a lack of generation

Women walk in the city's central pedestrian street during an electricity blackout in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, on July 4, 2024. — Reuters file

Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 12:15 PM Last updated: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 12:16 PM

Ukraine will cut power for some consumers again on Monday due to a power generation shortage after Russian attacks on its energy system and increased consumption due to hot weather, the Ukrainian power grid operator and the energy ministry said.

Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's energy sector have intensified since the spring, resulting in blackouts in many regions and forcing Kyiv to start large-scale electricity imports from the European Union.

The restrictions will be in effect from 5pm to 9pm Kyiv time, Ukrenergo said. Ukraine significantly limited energy supplies in July due to the repair of several key nuclear power units and record high temperatures.

The restrictions almost disappeared in August after reactors were brought back on line and temperatures dropped.

Ukrainian officials have said that the country lost almost half of its power production capacity because of the attacks.