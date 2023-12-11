UK visa applications: VFS to expand centres across 142 countries

After the vote, UAE diplomat expressed deep disappointment: "What is the message we are sending Palestinians if we cannot unite behind a call to halt the relentless bombardment of Gaza?”
VFS Global has won the global contract for overseas UK visa and Citizenship services.
During 2024, VFS Global will deploy 240 Visa and Citizenship Application Service (VCAS) Centres for the UK in 142 countries across Africa & Middle East, Americas, Australasia & Europe, China & Taiwan, and Asia & Asia Pacific regions. These centres will accept all categories of visa applications as well as UK passport applications in some locations. Combined, these new centres are estimated to process 3.8 million applicants every year.
The company also plans to invest in increasing accessibility through new customer websites and through updated in-person experiences. Latest technologies will be deployed to maintain robust identity checks and ensure the integrity of the visa and passport application process.
The UK is a popular destination for travellers from across the globe, with India, China, Nigeria and Turkey being the top four application locations.
In addition to the VCAS Centres, VFS Global will expand its network of additional paid application centres bringing the visa application process closer to home for customers through partnerships with popular hotels and resorts. VFS Global currently offers these in India, UAE and the USA through hotel partners in those countries.
