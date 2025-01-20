UK teenager pleads guilty to murder of Southport girls and ricin, terrorism charges

A prison van believed to contain suspect Axel Rudakubana, arrives under escort at Liverpool Crown Court in Liverpool, Britain, on January 20, 2025. — Reuters

A British teenager on Monday pleaded guilty to charges of murdering three young girls in a knife attack in northern England in July, a crime that horrified the nation and was followed by days of nationwide rioting.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, changed his pleas from not guilty to guilty on what was due to be the first day of his trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty to the murder of Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, who were at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event in the town of Southport in July. Rudakubana also pleaded guilty to 10 charges of attempted murder relating to the attack, as well as producing the deadly poison ricin and the possession of an Al Qaeda training manual.

Judge Julian Goose said he would sentence Rudakubana on Thursday.