UK police hunt crossbow attack suspect after three women killed

While Europe's main stock markets were dragged down by political uncertainty in France, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in US edged to all-time highs
UK police were searching on Wednesday for a suspect who may have a crossbow after the wife and two daughters of a BBC radio racing commentator were killed in a suspected "targeted" attack.
Kyle Clifford, 26, from north London, is wanted in connection with the deaths of the three women in the town of Bushey, north of London, on Tuesday night.
The BBC confirmed on its news website that the victims were Carol Hunt, the 61-year-old wife of BBC Five Live racing commentator John Hunt, and their two daughters, aged 25 and 28.
Local police said officers were called to a house in the town where the three women were pronounced dead at the scene.
Chief Superintendent Jon Simpson said armed officers and specialist search teams were involved in the manhunt, urging Clifford to contact police and warning the public not to approach him.
Simpson called it "a horrific incident involving what is currently believed to be a crossbow, but other weapons may also have been used".
Interior minister Yvette Cooper called the deaths "truly shocking" and said she was being kept updated about the inquiry.
One neighbour told reporters the victims were a friendly family.
"We would see them every day passing by and they would say good morning," she said. "It's really sad what's happened, very shocking."
There is no licence required to own a crossbow in the UK, but it is illegal to carry one in public without a reasonable excuse.
While Europe's main stock markets were dragged down by political uncertainty in France, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in US edged to all-time highs
The billionaire appears to have zeroed in on two US senators, J.D. Vance of Ohio, Marco Rubio of Florida and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum
He spoke about the 'moment in history', making almost none of the verbal stumbles that made the June 27 debate so painful for his supporters to watch
The situation affected an estimated 35-50 Indians, of whom 10 had already been brought home, said an official
The October session will look at ways to include more women in decision-making, and have more women judges in canonical processes
Under its dual system of clerical and republican rule, the president cannot usher in any major policy shift on Iran's nuclear programme or foreign policy
Much of the focus will be on Biden as some in his own Democratic Party call for him to drop his run for a second term
Turksat 6A marks the opening of a 'new phase' for Turkey in satellite production, says President Erdogan